‘Fictitious’ threat leads to heavier police presence at East Lyme schools

By Published: Updated:
(WTNH / Kevin Frederick)

EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH)– There will be a heavier police presence at all five East Lyme schools on Tuesday, as a result of what officials are calling a ‘fictitious’ threat.

Police say a social media account from California posted a shooting threat against a school.

Related: East Lyme Police investigate high school threat made on Instagram

Another account from California also made a fictitious bomb threat back in October.

The district says East Lyme schools are safe.

Below is a letter to parents regarding the threat from the school district.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s