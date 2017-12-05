‘Fictitious’ threat leads to heavier police presence at East Lyme schools

Related Coverage East Lyme Police investigate high school threat made on Instagram

EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH)– There will be a heavier police presence at all five East Lyme schools on Tuesday, as a result of what officials are calling a ‘fictitious’ threat.

Police say a social media account from California posted a shooting threat against a school.

Another account from California also made a fictitious bomb threat back in October.

The district says East Lyme schools are safe.

Below is a letter to parents regarding the threat from the school district.