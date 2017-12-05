Flu cases rising; DPH upgrades category to ‘regional’

(WTNH)–The number of cases of the flu in Connecticut is growing. The Department of Public Health says that over the last week, the number of cases has risen from what they call “local” flu activity to “regional.”

That is the second-worst classification that can be assigned. The worst category is “widespread.”

This is National Influenza Vaccination Week, and while experts say the vaccine may not be as effective this season as they had hoped, it can still minimize symptoms.

It is recommended that anyone six months and older gets the flu shot.