Injuries reported in South Windsor school bus crash

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH)– There were injuries reported in a crash involving a school bus in South Windsor on Tuesday morning.
Police say that there were children injured in the school bus crash that happened on Route 5, near I-291. Those injured were taken to the hospital for minor injuries. It’s unclear how many children were on the bus when the accident occurred or where the bus was heading.
The crash has caused delays on Route 5 and I-291. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.
The accident remains under investigation.