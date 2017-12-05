Injuries reported in South Windsor school bus crash

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH)– There were injuries reported in a crash involving a school bus in South Windsor on Tuesday morning.

Police say that there were children injured in the school bus crash that happened on Route 5, near I-291. Those injured were taken to the hospital for minor injuries. It’s unclear how many children were on the bus when the accident occurred or where the bus was heading.

#Crash involving school bus and car in SOUTH WINDSOR on Route 5 near I-291 — Alyssa Rae Taglia (@AlyssaRaeTaglia) December 5, 2017

The crash has caused delays on Route 5 and I-291. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

Traffic Advisory: working on a crash at RT5 and I-291, avoid the area if possible, delays expected for next 45 minutes — South Windsor Police (@SWPD_PIO) December 5, 2017

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

The accident remains under investigation.