Kroger recalls water for infants after mold contamination

(CNN)– The Kroger Company has recalled six months’ worth of Comforts FOR BABY Purified Water with Fluoride Added after discovering mold in the product.

Kroger, the largest grocery store chain in the country, tested the water after receiving customer complaints and found contamination by a species of mold called Talaromyces penicillium.

In addition to the “hay fever-type” reaction to mold allergies, inhaling or touching mold spores “can irritate the eyes, skin, nose, throat, and lungs, even in people who aren’t allergic to them,” according to the United States Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA also said infants who have HIV or other immune compromising conditions may be at risk.

The contaminated water was sold in 1 gallon, clear containers. However, according to the FDA, the mold is not necessarily visible to the naked eye.

The recall affects Comforts FOR BABY Purified Water with Fluoride Added with expiration dates from April 26, 2018 to October 10, 2018. In addition to Kroger grocery stores, the products were sent to affiliated stores such as Food 4 Less, Jay C Food Plus, Payless Super Market and Ruler stores.

In addition to issuing the recall, The Kroger Company has pulled the product from their stores’ shelves.

