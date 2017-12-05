Local Muslim community reacts after Supreme Court allows Trump travel ban

Related Coverage Supreme Court lets full Trump travel ban take effect

(WTNH)– The Supreme Court allowed President Trump’s travel ban to take effect in its entirety while challenges to it wind their way through lower federal courts.

“We should not be singling out a specific religion,” said Wajid Ahmed of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community.

Widely regarded by critics as a “Muslim Ban,” it is Trump’s third attempt to ban travel from several mostly Muslim nations, inlcuding Chad, Somalia, Yemen, Iran, Libya and Syria.

Related: Supreme Court lets full Trump travel ban take effect

Ahmed told News 8 the travel ban sends the wrong signal.

“That’s just going to create more hatred, which we don’t need in this world right now,” Ahmed said.

Trump has been adamant that his ban doesn’t specifically target Muslims, though, a lower court cited one of his controversial tweets when it temporarily blocked an earlier version of the ban.

“Let’s make sure that we come up with laws that are fair for everybody,” Ahmed said.