Man accused of crashing stolen car into police cruiser

Related Coverage Troopers arrest Hartford man after Route 15 pursuit

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–A New Haven man is facing charges after police said he crashed a stolen car into a police cruiser.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. Monday.

A police officer in an unmarked car saw a man driving what was reported as a stolen car on Dixwell Avenue in New Haven. When the driver of the car pulled over, the officer called in other officers to make an arrest.

Related Content: Troopers arrest Hartford man after Route 15 pursuit

When the officers arrived, police said Raekwon McLean disobeyed orders to get out of the car, then threw it into reverse and slammed into a police cruiser. He then put it into drive and smashed into the unmarked police car.

After taking off, police said McLean’s car slammed into another car at an intersection where a police officer was waiting at a light.

McLean took off running, and several police officers joined him in a foot chase. It ended when McLean tripped and fell.

He was handcuffed and brought to one of the cruisers.

McLean was arrested and is charged with first-degree larceny, engaging police in pursuit, and reckless driving, among a list of other charges.