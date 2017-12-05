Man accused of crashing stolen car into police cruiser

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–A New Haven man is facing charges after police said he crashed a stolen car into a police cruiser.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. Monday.

A police officer in an unmarked car saw a man driving what was reported as a stolen car on Dixwell Avenue in New Haven. When the driver of the car pulled over, the officer called in other officers to make an arrest.

Related Content: Troopers arrest Hartford man after Route 15 pursuit

When the officers arrived, police said Raekwon McLean disobeyed orders to get out of the car, then threw it into reverse and slammed into a police cruiser. He then put it into drive and smashed into the unmarked police car.

After taking off, police said McLean’s car slammed into another car at an intersection where a police officer was waiting at a light.

McLean took off running, and several police officers joined him in a foot chase. It ended when McLean tripped and fell.

He was handcuffed and brought to one of the cruisers.

McLean was arrested and is charged with first-degree larceny, engaging police in pursuit, and reckless driving, among a list of other charges.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s