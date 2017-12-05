Massage Envy requiring tougher background checks after sexual assault claims

WTNH.com Staff Published:
- FILE - Massage Envy Spa (Image: Big Stock Photo)

(WTNH)–A national massage chain is making changes after nearly 200 people said they had been sexually assaulted while getting massages.

Massage Envy is now requiring all massage therapists to undergo annual background checks. This comes after a report from Buzzfeed saying that more than 180 people have filed sexual assault claims against the company.

The company has more than 1,100 franchises across 49 states, and owns nearly 1,200 spas, employs more than 20,000 massage therapists and earns $1.3 billion in annual sales.

