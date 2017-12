NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The city of New Haven is taking the next step in revitalizing Long Wharf.

Mayor Toni Harp will meet with an architect and local business leaders to talk about what they’re calling the “New Long Wharf.”

The plan is to improve the roads, buildings, and sidewalks in the area, as well as to discuss a transportation plan along Sargent Drive.

The goal of the project is to support the social and economic development of the Long Wharf District.