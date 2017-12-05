Newly-elected West Haven mayor imposes hiring, spending freeze

Related Coverage Nancy Rossi inaugurated as first female mayor in West Haven’s history

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–In what she calls an effort to restore “fiscal responsibility,” newly-elected West Haven mayor Nancy Rossi is imposing a hiring, spending, and overtime freeze.

The freeze pertains to all non-essential positions. All spending must be approved by the department head, and those over $500 will be approved by the mayor’s office until further notice, according to a memo from the mayor’s office.

“Only those essential items required to carry out the city’s mission and legislative responsibilities should be processed,” the memo read.

Mayor Rossi is also requesting that the Board of Education institute a similar directive.