Officer under investigation found dead

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut police officer who was the subject of two civil rights cases has been found dead.

Police tell The Connecticut Post Officer Thomas Lattanzio killed himself at a Bridgeport park Monday morning. His manner of death has not been released.

Police Chief Armando Perez called Monday a “very sad day” for the Bridgeport Police Department.

Lattanzio had served on the department since 2000. He was recently placed on suspension following an excessive force complaint in October.

The newspaper reports Lattanzio was among several officers who responded to an excessive noise complaint at a 12-year-old’s birthday party Oct. 21. Video captured the officers tackling a costumed man to the ground and dragging another woman dressed in costume to a patrol car.

The city’s Office of Internal Affairs was investigating.

