Police identify man killed in Thanksgiving Day fire

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Connecticut State Police have identified the man killed in a Thanksgiving Day fire in Meriden. Police said 69-year-old Michael Avery died in the fire.

He was a co-owner of the home, on Carpenter Avenue. Fire investigators say the cause of the fire can not be determined due to the extent of the damage and the lack of witnesses.

One witness told News 8 he tried to help before firefighters arrived.

“The front side of the house was engulfed in flames,” Bryan Viger said. “I went around the back to see what I could do – broke a window out. It was too much, too much heat and flames coming out.”