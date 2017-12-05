Police release Randy Travis arrest video from 2012

(WTNH)–After a long legal battle, officials in Texas have released the dashcam video that shows country musician Randy Travis during a 2012 drunk driving arrest.

The singer had just crashed his car, and became belligerent to the officer on the scene.

“I want to prepare you for something. The naked man sitting in the back of the truck is Randy Travis,” one officer said to another.

Travis was arrested for DUI after he crashed his Trans-Am near Tioga in August of 2012.

Troopers said a blood alcohol sample showed he was twice the legal limit. He began threatening officers while inside the car.

“You’re a dead man in under 10 minutes,” he said.

Travis declined when paramedics offered to take him to the hospital. The singer was sentenced to probation and rehabilitation for the crash.

