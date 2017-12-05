Revitalization coming to New Haven’s Long Wharf

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–The city of New Haven is working on revitalizing the Long Wharf District. On Tuesday, Mayor Toni Harp and members of the Long Wharf Business Community announced plans for what’s being called the ‘new’ Long Wharf.

The idea is to upgrade roads, buildings and sidewalks in the popular area.

“This area has been associated with New Haven’s prosperity since New Haven’s earliest days as a trading post, a seaport, commercial center, and then later an industrial hub,” Harp said.

The improvement plans are two years in the making.

“Going forward, plans for this part of New Haven we hope will include repurposed buildings and a comprehensive economic plan,” Harp said.

There are also plans for improved streets and landscaping, new transportation features, and a Long Wharf Park. The area already boasts a cycle track and numerous food trucks on the waterfront.

The process is expected to unfold over the next approximately nine months.

“This is the start of a journey so we will have a number of community meetings over the course of next year. Around June we can talk about early recommendations that will be park-related.”

By 2018, a $30 million canal dock boathouse in the Long Wharf District is expected to be finished.