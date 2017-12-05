Revitalization coming to New Haven’s Long Wharf

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–The city of New Haven is working on revitalizing the Long Wharf District. On Tuesday, Mayor Toni Harp and members of the Long Wharf Business Community announced plans for what’s being called the ‘new’ Long Wharf.

The idea is to upgrade roads, buildings and sidewalks in the popular area.

“This area has been associated with New Haven’s prosperity since New Haven’s earliest days as a trading post, a seaport, commercial center, and then later an industrial hub,” Harp said.

The improvement plans are two years in the making.

“Going forward, plans for this part of New Haven we hope will include repurposed buildings and a comprehensive economic plan,” Harp said.

There are also plans for improved streets and landscaping, new transportation features, and a Long Wharf Park. The area already boasts a cycle track and numerous food trucks on the waterfront.

The process is expected to unfold over the next approximately nine months.

“This is the start of a journey so we will have a number of community meetings over the course of next year. Around June we can talk about early recommendations that will be park-related.”

By 2018, a $30 million canal dock boathouse in the Long Wharf District is expected to be finished.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s