Stanley Black & Decker announces new manufacturing center in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–While some companies in Connecticut are leaving the state, Stanley Black and Decker is expanding. The company has announced that it is opening an “advanced manufacturing center of excellence” in Hartford.

The center will be used to accelerate their “Smart Factory” initiative.

50 employees will work in the center. The company also will launch an entrepreneurial incubator program at the center for startup companies.

The 23,000-square foot facility will be at One Constitution Plaza.

“Hartford and Greater Hartford has a long and proud history as a center of industrial innovation, and I’m thrilled to welcome Stanley Black & Decker as they work to reinvent manufacturing right here in the Capital City,” said Hartford mayor Luke Bronin.