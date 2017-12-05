Teen girl found shot after Waterbury crash

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– A teen girl was found shot in a vehicle following a serious crash in Waterbury Monday night.

Police say a teenage girl was found shot in a vehicle that was involved in a car crash on Thomaston Avenue.

Thomaston Avenue remains closed between Driggs Street and Sheffield Street for the investigation.

Last nights #crash in Waterbury still has Thomaston Ave #closed this morning between Driggs and Sheffield Street. pic.twitter.com/eWY1rUtXUq — Alyssa Rae Taglia (@AlyssaRaeTaglia) December 5, 2017

There is no word on any suspects at this time.

Police have not released any further details at this time.

