Teen girl found shot after Waterbury crash

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– A teen girl was found shot in a vehicle following a serious crash in Waterbury Monday night.

Police say a teenage girl was found shot in a vehicle that was involved in a car crash on Thomaston Avenue.

Thomaston Avenue remains closed between Driggs Street and Sheffield Street for the investigation.

There is no word on any suspects at this time.

Police have not released any further details at this time.

News 8 is working to gather more information. Check back for more updates.

