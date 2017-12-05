The importance of getting a flu vaccination

(WTNH) — Flu season is in full swing. Family Practice Physician Dr. Abigail Tillman of St. Francis Hospital & Medical Center talks about why it is so important to get vaccinated.

Who should get vaccinated?

Most people 6 months and older should get their flu shot. It is especially important for pregnant women.

When should you get your vaccination?

Flu season usually starts in October and runs through April. Dr. Tillman says getting your flu shot by the winter time is extremely important. Adults that are not vaccinated can unknowingly spread vaccine-preventable diseases (e.g., to small children who are too young to be immunized); so increasing adult immunization efforts not only impacts those getting vaccinated, but also improves the health of families and communities.

What flu strains are protected in this year’s vaccine?

How well the flu vaccine works can range widely from season to season and can be affected by a number of factors, including the similarity between vaccine viruses and circulating viruses.