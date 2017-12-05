The Invisible Box Challenge is the Latest Social Media Craze

By Published:
(Photo: Twitter.com/arielo1220)

(WTNH) — Picture an invisible box placed in front of you. Then try stepping on and over it with one foot fixed in the air. This is the latest social media craze after phenomenons like the Ice Bucket Challenge, the Mannequin Challenge as well planking where participants film themselves taking on these activities and sharing them with friends and family online.

Some of these challenges are associated with raising money for charity and awareness, while others, like the Kylie Jenner Lip Challenge or the Cinnamon Challenge are dangerous and have resulted in many injuries.

This latest challenge was made famous by Anderson University football player Dontez Hines and Texan cheerleader Ariel Olivar, whose video has been retweeted over 140,000 times on Twitter.

You can participate or view some attempts by using #InvisibleBoxChallenge on Twitter and Instagram.

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s