The Invisible Box Challenge is the Latest Social Media Craze

(WTNH) — Picture an invisible box placed in front of you. Then try stepping on and over it with one foot fixed in the air. This is the latest social media craze after phenomenons like the Ice Bucket Challenge, the Mannequin Challenge as well planking where participants film themselves taking on these activities and sharing them with friends and family online.

Some of these challenges are associated with raising money for charity and awareness, while others, like the Kylie Jenner Lip Challenge or the Cinnamon Challenge are dangerous and have resulted in many injuries.

This latest challenge was made famous by Anderson University football player Dontez Hines and Texan cheerleader Ariel Olivar, whose video has been retweeted over 140,000 times on Twitter.

You can participate or view some attempts by using #InvisibleBoxChallenge on Twitter and Instagram.