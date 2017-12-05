Troopers arrest Hartford man after Route 15 pursuit

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — State Police have made an arrest after a suspect in a Hartford carjacking attempted to flee Troopers on the Wilbur Cross Parkway in Hamden Monday night.

Around 11:00 p.m., Troopers were patrolling Route 15 southbound in Hamden when they stopped to help out a motorist with a flat tire. Upon checking the registration, they learned that the license plate on the car did not match the registration. They also learned that the car was reported stolen out of Hartford on Sunday.

According to State Police, the car was stolen after the owner was held at gunpoint during a carjacking Sunday. Troopers then tried to speak with the car’s operator, but he quickly closed the car door and fled from the scene. Troopers then pursued.

State Police and Hamden Police Officers say they caught up with the car and tried to bring it to a stop by boxing it in between their cruisers. The suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Rolando Morales-Rios, of Hartford, hit a State Police cruiser as he tried to get away.

Police say Morales-Rios then attempted to get off the highway at exit 59 in New Haven, where he lost control of the car and hit the guardrail. He then fled from the car on foot near exit 59, and then back onto Route 15, where officers were able to catch Morales-Rios, and take him into custody.

Upon searching Morales-Rios, Troopers discovered he had a facsimile gun, knife, and brass knuckles on him.

According to police, Morales-Rios was held overnight on $50,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear at New Haven Superior Court Tuesday.