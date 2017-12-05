Twitter Releases Year-End List of Top Tweets of 2017

(WTNH) — Twitter has broken many news stories and started many movements using hashtags propelling conversations through the use of trending topics globally in 2017.
The social network is also one that is heavily used by President Donald Trump as a method of communication, however, a former President took one of the top spots for being the most popular this year instead. Topping the list, ultimately, was a teenager who asked for the world’s support in helping him receive free chicken nuggets.
Which tweets were the most compelling? Twitter has released their year-end list of the top tweets of 2017.
In terms of retweets:
- A 16-Year-Old who is now holding the title of “Most Retweeted Tweet of All Time” – asking @Wendys for a year’s supply of free chicken nuggets in April 2017
- President Barack Obama with a profound quote from Nelson Mandela after white nationalists march on the University of Virginia campus in August 2017
- Pennsylvania State University Interfraternity Council which pledged to donate $0.15 to Houston Hurricane efforts for every retweet also in August 2017
- Ariana Grande‘s response to the terrorist attack during her concert in Manchester, Englandin May 2017
- President Barack Obama‘s quote of his farewell addressin January 2017
Most liked tweets of the year:
- Also the second-most retweeted tweet, President Obama’s quote in August 2017
- Ariana Grande‘s tweet also held the spot for fourth most retweeted of the year and second most liked from May 2017
- President Obama’s tweet about Senator John McCain’s cancer diagnosis in July 2017
