Twitter Releases Year-End List of Top Tweets of 2017

By Published: Updated:
(Photo: Big Stock Image)

(WTNH) — Twitter has broken many news stories and started many movements using hashtags propelling conversations through the use of trending topics globally in 2017.

The social network is also one that is heavily used by President Donald Trump as a method of communication, however, a former President took one of the top spots for being the most popular this year instead. Topping the list, ultimately, was a teenager who asked for the world’s support in helping him receive free chicken nuggets.

Which tweets were the most compelling? Twitter has released their year-end list of the top tweets of 2017.

In terms of retweets:

  1. A 16-Year-Old who is now holding the title of “Most Retweeted Tweet of All Time” – asking @Wendys for a year’s supply of free chicken nuggets in April 2017
  2. President Barack Obama with a profound quote from Nelson Mandela after white nationalists march on the University of Virginia campus in August 2017
  3. Pennsylvania State University Interfraternity Council which pledged to donate $0.15 to Houston Hurricane efforts for every retweet also in August 2017
  4. Ariana Grande‘s response to the terrorist attack during her concert in Manchester, Englandin May 2017
  5. President Barack Obama‘s quote of his farewell addressin January 2017

Most liked tweets of the year:

  1. Also the second-most retweeted tweet, President Obama’s quote in August 2017
  2. Ariana Grande‘s tweet also held the spot for fourth most retweeted of the year and second most liked from May 2017
  3. President Obama’s tweet about Senator John McCain’s cancer diagnosis in July 2017

Be sure to follow @WTNH on Twitter for the latest on what’s happening in Connecticut.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s