WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)–A 27-year-old Waterbury man is dead after being hit by a car in Shelton. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on Bridgeport Avenue, just down the road from the Wiffle Ball factory in Shelton.

Police, fire and emergency medical services were called to the scene.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

Bridgeport Avenue was closed from Platt Road to Cotts Street while police investigate.