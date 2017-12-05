Why cookie dough may be a cookie don’t this holiday season

(ABC News) – Gingerbread houses, sugar cookies? Nothing says holidays like these baked treats; and with all that baking you may be tempted to sneak off a bit of raw cookie dough.

But think twice. The FDA this week is warning about the dangers of eating this raw dough; and the reason for the concern may surprise you.

Most people think of eggs and salmonella, but unbaked flour is also associated with harmful bacteria like e. coli.

So if you are baking this season, the FDA provides some safety tips to keep in mind:

Do not eat any raw cookie dough, cake mix, batter, or any other raw dough or batter product that is supposed to be cooked or baked.

Follow package directions for cooking products containing flour at proper temperatures and for specified times.

Wash hands, work surfaces, and utensils thoroughly after contact with flour and raw dough products.

Keep raw foods separate from other foods while preparing them to prevent any contamination that may be present from spreading. Be aware that flour may spread easily due to its powdery nature.

Follow label directions to chill products containing raw dough promptly after purchase until baked.

And if you must have a bite of cookie dough, make sure to find a cookie dough recipe that prebakes the flour and leaves out the eggs.

