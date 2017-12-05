Why cookie dough may be a cookie don’t this holiday season

By Published:
(Image: Big Stock Photo)

(ABC News) – Gingerbread houses, sugar cookies? Nothing says holidays like these baked treats; and with all that baking you may be tempted to sneak off a bit of raw cookie dough.

But think twice. The FDA this week is warning about the dangers of eating this raw dough; and the reason for the concern may surprise you.

Most people think of eggs and salmonella, but unbaked flour is also associated with harmful bacteria like e. coli.

So if you are baking this season, the FDA provides some safety tips to keep in mind:

  • Do not eat any raw cookie dough, cake mix, batter, or any other raw dough or batter product that is supposed to be cooked or baked.
  • Follow package directions for cooking products containing flour at proper temperatures and for specified times.
  • Wash hands, work surfaces, and utensils thoroughly after contact with flour and raw dough products.
  • Keep raw foods separate from other foods while preparing them to prevent any contamination that may be present from spreading. Be aware that flour may spread easily due to its powdery nature.
  • Follow label directions to chill products containing raw dough promptly after purchase until baked.

And if you must have a bite of cookie dough, make sure to find a cookie dough recipe that prebakes the flour and leaves out the eggs.

Web Extra: FDA Report – Raw Dough’s a Raw Deal and Could Make You Sick

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s