Woman taken to hospital via LifeStar after tonsillectomy goes wrong

WTNH.com Staff Published:

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)–Trouble with a tonsillectomy in Bloomfield caused a traffic jam and an emergency helicopter ride.

A 27-year-old woman had her tonsils taken out at the Bloomfield Ambulatory Surgery Center. The patient was bleeding so badly that staff called an ambulance.

The woman was put in a LifeStar helicopter and taken to Hartford Hospital. There is no word on her condition.

Traffic was stopped around the clinic in Bloomfield while the chopper took her away. The incident caused some delays in the area.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s