Woman taken to hospital via LifeStar after tonsillectomy goes wrong

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)–Trouble with a tonsillectomy in Bloomfield caused a traffic jam and an emergency helicopter ride.

A 27-year-old woman had her tonsils taken out at the Bloomfield Ambulatory Surgery Center. The patient was bleeding so badly that staff called an ambulance.

The woman was put in a LifeStar helicopter and taken to Hartford Hospital. There is no word on her condition.

Traffic was stopped around the clinic in Bloomfield while the chopper took her away. The incident caused some delays in the area.