8 Harmful Christmas Plants for your Pets

Christmas time is one of the most beautiful times of the year. The problem is, some of those plants that you might be getting or giving can be harmful to your pets. So which ones are the worst? We’re here at the nursery to find out.

Poinsettia’s are one of the most known plants to be harmful to your dog or cat, but they’re actually not poisonous to pets in most cases. They can cause mouth irritation and vomiting, but are unlikely to be fatal!

Holly can be very dangerous to animals if ingested in quantity. Unfortunately the berries look safe to eat, but can even be fatal to humans.

Lillies are often the number 1 flower in an arrangement during the holiday season. Keep these plants away from cats, even a small amount eaten can cause convulsions.

Christmas cactus might look really pretty, but avoid having your pet consume it. While it is not toxic, the fiberous plant can cause intenstinal issues in both dogs and cats.

The amaryllis plant will flower beautifully inside this time of the year, but it contains lycorrine which can cause salivation and intestinal issues in pets.

While your tree might smell nice, the oils in a fir tree can cause vomiting. It’s also important not to put tinsel low enough for an animal to eat.

The coleus plant may look beautiful but can cause major skin irration to cats even if they brush against it. It’s also toxic if consumed and can cause resperatory issues in your pet.

Finally if you plan on bringing home some mistletoe for your loved one, keep in mind it can also be very toxic to your cat and your dog.