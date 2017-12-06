8 Minute Meals: roasted chicken covered in cranberry glaze

Published:

(WTNH) — The Healthy Living Expert Margaret Marshall makes a roasted chicken topped with a cranberry glaze: a quick and easy meal for a busy time of year.

Ingredients:

1 Whole Roasting Chicken
1 ½ cups of cranberry juice
1 whole onion
(To save time, you can purchase a roasted chicken in your grocery store.
Roasting one yourself will contain less fat)

½ to 1 tsp of each:
Cinnamon
Nutmeg
Coriander

½ stick butter

1 tbsp of flour
A handful of Walnuts

If roasting your own chicken: Place whole, peeled onion in the cavity of chicken to flavor meat as it cooks.
Simmer Cranberry juice and butter until it thickens and use ½ of it as a rub on chicken along with salt and pepper.
Roast chicken in oven and baste with juices during cooking time. Roast until internal temperature is 165. (Cooking time depends on oven and size of chicken)
**Skip this step if you purchased a pre-cooked rotisserie chicken.

In sauce pan mix together:
The other ½ of reduced cranberry juice and butter
Spices
Walnuts
…until heated

Pour over cooked chicken and serve.

While chicken roasts in oven you can bake sweet potatoes at the same time, and roast asparagus; saving time and preparing a full meal.
**Discard onion from the cavity of chicken. It was only used to flavor meat.

