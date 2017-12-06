Arrest made in burglaries, larcenies on Trinity College campus

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A man wanted for several burglaries on the Trinity College campus was arrested Monday after allegedly assaulting campus safety officers.

Police say at around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to Trinity College, at 300 Summit Street, on a report that a burglary suspect was fighting with security. Upon arrival, the suspect, identified as 28-year-old Jason Robert Miller, was handcuffed and secured by campus safety.

Police say Miller was recognized as the man wanted in several burglaries and larcenies that occurred on campus since October. Miller would allegedly pose as a student and freely roam the campus in search of unsecured laptops.

Police say Miller was even seen on video on two documented occasions, leaving the building with stolen laptops.

On Monday, security officers chased Miller down and secured him until police arrived. Police say Miller resisted arrested and assaulted campus safety officers.

While being transported to the Hartford Police Department, Miller allegedly confessed to three stolen laptop incidents and identified an accomplice. Police say there is now at least two more arrest warrants pending, regarding the campus burglaries.

Miller was charged with larceny and assault on a public safety officer. He was held on a $120,000 bond.