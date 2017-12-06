Avoiding holiday weight gain

(WTNH) — The holidays are often centered around food and special treats. Naturopathic physician Dr. Shannon Homkovics talks about her weight loss program to help you avoid packing on the pounds this year.

Dr. Homkovics says people gain between 5 to seven pounds on average during the holidays.

The Life Center of Connecticut’s Weight Loss Program takes a thorough look at a person’s history and takes extensive blood work to determine what kind of health plan works for each individual.

The program also offers a metabolic diet which has food suggestions catering to the individual’s metabolism.

For more information, visit  www.thelifecenterofct.com.

