Board of Regents to address proposal to merge 12 community colleges

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Leaders with the state’s Board of Regents are meeting Wednesday morning to address several proposals, including one that would merge the 12 community colleges.

The Connecticut State Colleges and Universities (CSCU) system’s president says the plan would save the community college system an estimated $28 million.

The president also warned that not consolidating could result in doubling tuition within five years.

But the merger could also cut around 190 jobs.

The meeting is set for 10:30 a.m. in the Regents Board Room in Hartford.