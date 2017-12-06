Controversial gun bill passes House despite protests

Related Coverage House weighs Republican bill easing gun restrictions

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar Media)–A controversial gun bill just passed the House and now moves to the Senate. The law will make it easier for gun owners to travel from state-to-state with concealed weapons.

Critics say the bill forces states with tighter gun laws to accept weaker standards. Opponents also say it could put the police and public in danger. On Wednesday, family members of victims killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School rallied near the Capitol.

Related Content: House weighs Republican bill easing gun restrictions

The protesters want Congress to know they are against the Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act. The advocacy groups say the bill would make communities less safe by allowing people to have concealed loaded guns in states that don’t normally allow concealed guns.

This bill is a top priority of the NRA. Supporters say it expands gun rights for legal gun owners and allows them to protect themselves.

Jane Dougherty’s sister Mary was killed at Sandy Hook. She says the bill would reverse efforts to prevent gun violence and urges lawmakers to vote no.

“We are going to show up, and I am going to continue to keep my promise for my older sister Mary,” Dougherty said.

Even though the bill passed the House, it faces an uphill battle in the Senate where it will need support from Democrats.