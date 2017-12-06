Crash involving school bus closes Route 185 in Simsbury

SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– Route 185 is closed in Simsbury due to a crash involving a school bus on Wednesday morning.

Police say a school bus with children on it was involved in a car accident on Route 185, near Cobtail Way, at around 8 a.m. One vehicle was a partial rollover where one occupant did suffer a minor injury.

Update to Rt 185 crash involving school bus. One vehicle was a partial rollover. Minor injury to one occupant. Simsbury Public School personnel responded and all students are being assessed by medical personnel on scene. Rt 185 is still closed for now. — Simsbury Police (@Simsbury_Police) December 6, 2017

Simsbury Public School personnel responded to the scene and all students are being assessed by medical personnel. Police, fire and ambulances were also on scene.

Car crash Route 185 by Cobtail Way. Police, fire and ambulance responding. Expect delays. More to follow. — Simsbury Police (@Simsbury_Police) December 6, 2017

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

Route 185 is now CLOSED! Detour on Route 44 https://t.co/FFJQVVcCBW — Alyssa Rae Taglia (@AlyssaRaeTaglia) December 6, 2017

Route 185 remains closed for the investigation. There is a detour on Route 44. Drivers should expect delays in the area.