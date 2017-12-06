Crash involving school bus closes Route 185 in Simsbury

By Published: Updated:
- FILE - Simsbury police cruiser (WTNH)

SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– Route 185 is closed in Simsbury due to a crash involving a school bus on Wednesday morning.

Police say a school bus with children on it was involved in a car accident on Route 185, near Cobtail Way, at around 8 a.m. One vehicle was a partial rollover where one occupant did suffer a minor injury.

Simsbury Public School personnel responded to the scene and all students are being assessed by medical personnel. Police, fire and ambulances were also on scene.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

Route 185 remains closed for the investigation. There is a detour on Route 44. Drivers should expect delays in the area.

