Cruisin' Connecticut – "A Connecticut Christmas Carol" at the Terris Theatre

By Published:
a connecticut christmas carol terris theatre chester ct

CHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – Today we’re Cruisin’ Connecticut to Chester, home of the Terris Theatre. Goodspeed Musical presents the new musical: “A Connecticut Christmas Carol!”

“A Connecticut Christmas Carol” pays homage to Scrooge’s ghosts with a Connecticut twist.

We’ve extended the show, past Christmas, so you can come get your tickets now.

Actor Michael Thomas Holmes has the versatile job of portraying all of the ghosts.

If it’s Jacob Marley and “past, present, future…” I play JP Morgan, Harriet Beecher Stowe, PT Barnum, and Mark Twain – all Connecticut luminaries.

Actor Matt Wilson plays Bob Cratchit.

It’s an original musical with all new music. There’s a lot of Connecticut references, as its set in 1925. And it goes back to 1870 Connecticut.

The show is extended thru December 30th. Get tickets here! 

