Facebook Publishes 2017 Year in Review Recapping Major Events on the Social Network

(WTNH) — As 2017 comes to a close, Facebook has released it’s annual Facebook Year in Review recapping some of the biggest moments that had users reacting on the social network. This year highlighted the “top ways people came together on Facebook to support one another” motivated more in reaction to violence, natural disasters and movements that impacted people around the world.

  1. International Women’s Day was the most talked about moment with more than 165 million people driving conversations about the topic
  2. Super Bowl 51 had over 64 million people discussing the football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons as well as Lady Gaga’s halftime show and the television commercials
  3. Las Vegas Violence motivated more than 3,300 people to offer help through Crisis Response tools on Facebook

The community impact that users drove through Facebook was incredible during times of need. Crisis Response feature and the Facebook Donate button were used to bring people together with causes in 2017.

Hurricane Harvey donation efforts surpassed $20 million dollars raised by the Facebook community. This was the largest fundraising event for a single crisis in 2017 while the One Love Manchester benefit concert following the Manchester Attack during an Ariana Grande concert raised more than $450,000 to those affected by the tragedy. The concert was the most viewed video and live broadcast on Facebook for the year with over 80 million video views.

Facebook has started rolling out custom Year in Review videos for users. You can access yours by visiting: www.facebook.com/yearinreview

