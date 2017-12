ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — Orange firefighters are working to extinguish a fire that broke out in the Liberty Square shopping plaza Wednesday morning.

News 8 received photos from Patricia via Report-It showing firefighters on the scene at 501 Boston Post Road. Officials report that stores in the plaza are being evacuated as a safety precaution.

No further details have been released. The scene is still active.

News 8 will post additional details to this story as soon as they become available.