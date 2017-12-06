Former community center director to be sentenced for theft

SHERMAN, Conn. (AP) — The former head of a Jewish Community Center in Connecticut is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday on charges that she stole more than $37,000 from the organization.

The News-Times reports that Anne Marie Stockmeyer has pleaded guilty to charges including first-degree larceny. She was director of the Sherman Jewish Community Center from September 2014 to July 2015.

Stockmeyer was accused of writing checks to herself from the center and using the organization’s credit cards to buy an iPad and airline gift cards.

Court records indicate that she has an outstanding warrant from Maryland on charges that she stole from a nonprofit group there.

