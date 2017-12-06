Hartford Hurricanes eliminated from Pop Warner Super Bowl

ORLANDO, Fla. (WTNH)–Hartford’s Pop Warner team was eliminated from the Pop Warner Super Bowl on Wednesday, after a terrific run that saw them reach the national tournament for the second time in three years.

The Hartford Hurricanes lost to Pompano Beach, Florida, 32-8, in the Division I Varsity semifinals in Orlando.

Pompano Beach’s team will take on a team from Philadelphia for the title on December 9.

Hartford also reached the Pop Warner national championships in 2015.

The tournament is divided into 64 teams competing for national titles in two divisions and five age and weight ranges. It all takes place at the Wide World of Sports at Disney World in Orlando, Fla.

The West Haven Seahawks reached the Division II Junior title game with a win on Tuesday night.

