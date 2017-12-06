How retail-tainment is attracting shoppers to stores with fun experiences

By Published: Updated:
(Bigstock Photo)

(ABC) —  An explosion in online shopping. Of course, that sector’s growth has come at the expense of traditional brick and mortar stores. But, some of those stores have a new plan to turn the tide.

The in-store vs online shopping war has a new battlefront. Retailers desperately want you off your computer and in their stores. Stores across the country are creating experiences for shoppers in store that you can’t get at your computer. It’s called experiential retail.

“Experiential retail or retail-taiment is about using all of the senses to engage the customer,” said Cristina Ceresoli, National Retail Federation.

Shopping as entertainment? What does that look like?

ABC News was at an Eddie Bauer store in Columbus Ohio, where they’ve dropped the temperature to put the heat on their online competitors. If you were buying a jacket online, you wouldn’t really know how warm it would keep you.

They’ve created an ice box chilled to as little as 16 degrees so customers can try out their cold weather gear in cold weather. Something they can’t do online.

“We want it to be fun. We want people to come in and engage with our guys in the store and let us know and help you with your adventures,” said Jorie Westley, Eddie Bauer.

And they’re not the only ones.

At Sephora, beauty lovers in-store can take classes, experiment with beauty products, and even digitally try on eyelashes and lipstick

And for golf fans, the PGA Tour Superstore has gone virtual letting customers test their swing with virtual golf course simulators.

“What retailers are really looking for is to delight the customer,” said Ceresoli.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s