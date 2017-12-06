‘Kevin’ the turkey’s run in Old Wethersfield has come to an end

By Published:
Kevin the Turkey had a good run in Old Wethersfield, but it was time for a move. (WTNH)

OLD WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)–His 15 minutes of fame are now over.

Kevin the Turkey, who became a celebrity in  Old Wethersfield, has been captured and relocated.

The much-loved wild turkey was always roaming around town, and became a local celebrity as people created a Facebook page for him, with more than 3,000 followers.

Places like The Old Wethersfield Store were selling ‘Kevin the turkey’ cups, glasses, and chocolate-covered pretzels.

9 20 17 kevin the turkey1 A new celebrity in Old Wethersfield is a real turkey
(Photo: LaSalle Blanks/WTNH)

Related Content: Storm Team 8’s Joe Furey Visits Wethersfield’s Kevin the Turkey

He became a bit of a nuisance, so police made the request to state environmental officials, and now Kevin is off to greener pastures.

Related Content: A new celebrity in Old Wethersfield is a real turkey

“Kevin’s travels through a highly-populated area posed a hazard to himself and others, necessitating his relocation,” a spokesman from the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said.

“Kevin was transported using a National Wild Turkey Federation box to a safe location, and released on a written promise to continue eating plenty of roots, bulbs and leaves,” DEEP said.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s