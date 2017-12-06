‘Kevin’ the turkey’s run in Old Wethersfield has come to an end

OLD WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)–His 15 minutes of fame are now over.

Kevin the Turkey, who became a celebrity in Old Wethersfield, has been captured and relocated.

The much-loved wild turkey was always roaming around town, and became a local celebrity as people created a Facebook page for him, with more than 3,000 followers.

Places like The Old Wethersfield Store were selling ‘Kevin the turkey’ cups, glasses, and chocolate-covered pretzels.

He became a bit of a nuisance, so police made the request to state environmental officials, and now Kevin is off to greener pastures.

“Kevin’s travels through a highly-populated area posed a hazard to himself and others, necessitating his relocation,” a spokesman from the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said.

“Kevin was transported using a National Wild Turkey Federation box to a safe location, and released on a written promise to continue eating plenty of roots, bulbs and leaves,” DEEP said.