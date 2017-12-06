Laptop left charging on couch causes Hamden fire

By Published:
Hamden firefighters believe a laptop left on this couch caused an apartment fire on Whitney Avenue (Photo: Hamden Fire Department)

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden firefighters believe a laptop left charging on a couch caused a fire to spark in an Whitney Avenue apartment Tuesday afternoon.

Around 2:10 p.m., Hamden firefighters were dispatched to a reported apartment fire at 1047 Whitney Avenue, part of the Lakeshore Apartment complex near the intersection of Whitney Avenue and Davis Street. A neighbor told 911 operators that smoke was coming from the building, and flames could be seen from the rear. It is unclear if the apartment was occupied when the fire began.

2017 12 05 hamden fire couch 2 Laptop left charging on couch causes Hamden fire
(Photo: Hamden Fire Department)

Firefighters located the source of the fire in the rear facing living room, and quickly extinguished it. The fire was contained to the living room area, but the apartment sustained smoke and heat damage. No injuries were reported.

Through their initial investigation, firefighters determined that a laptop computer was plugged in and charging on the couch. It is unclear if the computer overheated, or if there was a failure of electrical or battery components.

2017 12 05 hamden fire exterior Laptop left charging on couch causes Hamden fire
A Hamden apartment building being ventilated after a fire Tuesday (Photo: Hamden Fire Department)

Hamden firefighters remind everyone that electronic devices that require charging should not be left unattended or placed on surfaces that may inhibit ventilation.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s