Laptop left charging on couch causes Hamden fire

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden firefighters believe a laptop left charging on a couch caused a fire to spark in an Whitney Avenue apartment Tuesday afternoon.

Around 2:10 p.m., Hamden firefighters were dispatched to a reported apartment fire at 1047 Whitney Avenue, part of the Lakeshore Apartment complex near the intersection of Whitney Avenue and Davis Street. A neighbor told 911 operators that smoke was coming from the building, and flames could be seen from the rear. It is unclear if the apartment was occupied when the fire began.

Firefighters located the source of the fire in the rear facing living room, and quickly extinguished it. The fire was contained to the living room area, but the apartment sustained smoke and heat damage. No injuries were reported.

Through their initial investigation, firefighters determined that a laptop computer was plugged in and charging on the couch. It is unclear if the computer overheated, or if there was a failure of electrical or battery components.

Hamden firefighters remind everyone that electronic devices that require charging should not be left unattended or placed on surfaces that may inhibit ventilation.