Man accused of killing parents rejects plea deal

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man accused of killing his parents after they threatened to cut him out of their wills has rejected a plea deal that would have sent him to prison for 60 years.

Kyle Navin told a judge at a hearing Wednesday that he would rather face a trial.

Navin has pleaded not guilty to the slayings of his parents, Jeffrey and Jeanette Navin, of Easton. The couple went missing in August 2015 and their bullet-ridden bodies were found two months later in a wooded area of Weston.

Kyle Navin’s girlfriend, Jennifer Valiente, pleaded guilty last month to hindering prosecution in the case. She faces eight years in prison.

The 28-year-old Navin faces a mandatory life sentence if convicted at trial.