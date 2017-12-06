Man arrested on robbery charges after being caught shoplifting in South Windsor

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH)– South Windsor Police arrested a Hartford man on Tuesday for allegedly telling store security officers that he had a gun after being caught shoplifting back in March.

Police say 55-year-old Gregory Williams was arrested at Manchester Superior Court on robbery and larceny charges.

The charges stem from an incident in March 2017 at a Buckland Road retail store in which police say Williams fought with security officers after being caught shoplifting. Williams allegedly told the security officers that he had a gun but did not display one. He then left the store with two Amazon Fire tablets.

Williams was later identified by South Windsor Police.

He was held on a $85,000 bond.