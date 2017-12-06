Masuk, Daniel Hand fight for Class L title in battle of eerily similar teams

(WTNH)–In just three days, the CIAC will crown four high school football champions. In Class L, it’ll either be the Panthers of Masuk, or the Tigers of Daniel Hand.

Both teams are eerily similar, with identical 11-1 records, two high-powered offenses and two stingy defenses. Both teams are battle-tested, and coming off of impressive playoff wins.

It could be a high-scoring affair, but Tigers coach Dave Mastroianni says defense wins championships.

“I think if we’re in a shootout, we’re gonna have a problem,” Mastroianni said. “I think our defense has been the staple of what we do, and I think our defense needs to come to play one more time.”

“We just have to play our game, if we come out firing on all cylinders like we did against New Canaan, we should be hoisting a trophy,” Masuk head coach Joe Lato said.