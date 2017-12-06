Medicare Savings Program tops agenda as legislative leaders meet with Governor

Related Coverage Thousands of Connecticut seniors facing desperation in 25 days

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Top legislative leaders are meeting with the Governor and the cuts to the “Medicare Savings Program” are at the top of the agenda.

113,000 seniors and disabled will start losing this benefit on January 1st. A stop gap fix to restore this benefit would require cutting $53 million from other programs just to cover the cost of MSP for the first six months of the new year.

It would take legislative action sometime in the next two weeks.

Top leaders also want to reverse the $91 million in cuts to cities and towns announced by the Governor late last month.

The difficulty in all of this is the fact that the new budget is already projected to be $208 million in the red.