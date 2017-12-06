Medicare Savings Program tops agenda as legislative leaders meet with Governor

By Published:
Governor Dannel Malloy (WTNH / Kevin Frederick)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Top legislative leaders are meeting with the Governor and the cuts to the “Medicare Savings Program” are at the top of the agenda.

113,000 seniors and disabled will start losing this benefit on January 1st. A stop gap fix to restore this benefit would require cutting $53 million from other programs just to cover the cost of MSP for the first six months of the new year.

Related: Thousands of Connecticut seniors facing desperation in 25 days

It would take legislative action sometime in the next two weeks.

Top leaders also want to reverse the $91 million in cuts to cities and towns announced by the Governor late last month.

The difficulty in all of this is the fact that the new budget is already projected to be $208 million in the red.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s