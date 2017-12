(WTNH)–Metro North is imposing a “booze ban” on trains over a 24-hour period this coming weekend.

Next weekend is “Santa Con,” an annual pub crawl in New York and other cities around the U.S., where people dress as Santa and holiday characters.

The booze ban on trains will last from noon on Saturday until noon on Sunday.

Anyone caught drinking on the trains will get kicked off, and could face fines or even jail time, according to Metro North.