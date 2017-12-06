Middletown K-9 outfitted with new protective vest

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)–A Middletown police dog has become the latest in the state to be outfitted with a bullet-proof and stab-proof vest.

‘Koda’ the Middletown Police K-9 was given his vest through the non-profit “Vested Interest in K-9s,” which is based in Massachusetts and says its mission is to provide protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the U.S.

The vest was sponsored by Andrew Schiff from Greenwich High School, and was embroidered with “Gifted by Andrew S. GHS Class of 2017.”

