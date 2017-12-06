Mohegan Sun partners with Webster Bank Arena

Sold out Webster Bank Arena during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game between Connecticut and Temple in Bridgeport, Conn., Saturday. Jan. 11, 2014. (AP Photo/Fred Beckham)

(WTNH)–Mohegan Sun has signed a partnership with the Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport. The three-year agreement will bring concerts and sponsorships to the arena.

Kevin Brown “Red Eagle,” the Chairman of the Mohegan Sun Tribe, released a statement that says in part:

“Today’s announcement is more than just a partnership with the Webster Bank Arena. It’s a demonstration of our commitment to bringing tourism to all of Connecticut, not just the southeastern corner.”

“It is a commitment to Bridgeport, a city rich in history and culture, to help with the growth and rebirth of the Park City.”

The move comes as MGM is fighting to build a big new casino and entertainment complex in Bridgeport.

