Mohegan Sun partners with Webster Bank Arena

(WTNH)–Mohegan Sun has signed a partnership with the Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport. The three-year agreement will bring concerts and sponsorships to the arena.

Kevin Brown “Red Eagle,” the Chairman of the Mohegan Sun Tribe, released a statement that says in part:

“Today’s announcement is more than just a partnership with the Webster Bank Arena. It’s a demonstration of our commitment to bringing tourism to all of Connecticut, not just the southeastern corner.”

“It is a commitment to Bridgeport, a city rich in history and culture, to help with the growth and rebirth of the Park City.”

The move comes as MGM is fighting to build a big new casino and entertainment complex in Bridgeport.

