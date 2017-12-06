New Emojis to Arrive on Your Phone’s Keyboard in 2018

(WTNH) — The Unicode Consortium, which is the group made up of software producers, programmers, major technology companies, behind the creation of Emojis has released the beta version of next year’s Emoji release.

There are 72 new candidates in this release including:

  • Yellow faces: a new smiling face with three hearts, a hot and cold face and a woozy face
  • Various Emoji-people with red hair and different skin tones to create a more personalized experience
  • Animals such as a raccoon, lobster and a hippopotamus
  • Food like a bagel, mango and a cupcake
  • Sports including a softball, lacrosse stick

Users have also requested a way to flip Emoji directions which may also be coming in this next release.

When can you expect to use these new characters? Unicode President Mark Davis told Emojipedia: “Final decisions about the 2018 emoji list will be made at the Unicode Technical Meeting in January, with details to be published by the end of Q1 2018.” Users can anticipate a release in the second half of 2018.

See the full chart of current and pending Emojis here.

