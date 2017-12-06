New London woman arrested for selling crack, heroin

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)–A New London woman has been arrested and charged with selling crack and heroin.

New London police arrested 28-year-old Maribel Perez on Tuesday afternoon, as part of a city-wide “quality of life” initiative. The arrest was made in the area of Prest Street and Connecticut Avenue in New London.

Perez is charged with possession of narcotics, and possession with intent to sell.

Police seized packaged crack cocaine, packaged heroin, and $185 in currency.

Anyone with information on narcotics activity is asked to contact the New London police department.