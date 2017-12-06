Person struck by train in Beacon Falls

BEACON FALLS, Conn. (WTNH)– A person was struck by a train in Beacon Falls on Wednesday morning.

Metro-North Railroad tweeted that commuters should expect delays due to a person being struck by a train in the vicinity of Beacon Falls.

Waterbury Branch Line – Anticipate delays due to a person being struck by a train in the vicinity of Beacon Falls. Please listen for announcements. — Metro-North Railroad (@MetroNorth) December 6, 2017

The victim’s current condition is unknown at this time. It’s also unclear why the person was on the tracks.

Riders should anticipate delays on the Waterbury Branch Line while police investigate.

News 8 is working to gather more information. Check back for more updates.