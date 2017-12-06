Police arrest man after 1.5 pounds of marijuana found in car

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–More than a pound and a half of marijuana was found in a car in Wallingford on Tuesday. Police got a call about the smell coming from a car in a parking lot on Toelles Road.

Two people were in the vehicle when officers arrived, along with a large bag containing marijuana in plain view on the backseat. 25-year-old Trent Holmes of Middletown was arrested. The second person in the car was released without any charges.

Police also found packaging materials, digital scales, pot brownies and Rice Krispy Treats in the car.

Holmes was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell, among other charges.

Related Content: PD: New London man leads officers on pursuit, marijuana seized