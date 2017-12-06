Police: North Haven teens robbed at gunpoint

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–Police are searching for three suspects after two North Haven teenagers were robbed at gunpoint.

Police said the teens had just picked up a pizza from a Washington Avenue restaurant and were sitting in their car when they were approached by three masked individuals.

One of the suspects opened the driver side door and pointed a handgun at the driver. The three suspects took the two victim’s cell phones and wallets.

The suspects were last seen driving south on Washington Avenue in a gray or silver Honda CRV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Haven’s Investigative Services Division at 203-239-5321.