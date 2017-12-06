Police: Student from India killed in Shelton accident

Related Coverage Waterbury man hit and killed by car in Shelton

SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut say a college student from India hit by a car during a two vehicle collision has died of his injuries.

Shelton police on Wednesday identified the victim of the Tuesday night crash as 27-year-old Bethapudi Naga Tulasi Ram, who was living in Waterbury and attending the University of Bridgeport.

Related: Waterbury man hit and killed by car in Shelton

Shelton Detective Christopher Nugent says police responded to a report of a multivehicle accident with a pedestrian struck at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

No further information regarding what caused the collision was released by police.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the accident is asked to call the Shelton Police Department.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.