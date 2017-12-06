Police: Student from India killed in Shelton accident

SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut say a college student from India hit by a car during a two vehicle collision has died of his injuries.

Shelton police on Wednesday identified the victim of the Tuesday night crash as 27-year-old Bethapudi Naga Tulasi Ram, who was living in Waterbury and attending the University of Bridgeport.

Shelton Detective Christopher Nugent says police responded to a report of a multivehicle accident with a pedestrian struck at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

No further information regarding what caused the collision was released by police.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the accident is asked to call the Shelton Police Department.

